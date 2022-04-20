3 Killed As High Tension Wire Snaps In UP District

Kannauj: The deceased included two brothers who were working in the field when the accident took place.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the accident. Expressing his condolences, he has instructed the District Magistrate and other officials to reach the spot immediately.

He has also directed the electricity department to pay a compensation of Rs five lakh to the kin of the deceased. According to reports, brothers Manvendra and Krishna died on the spot while Pawan was rushed to a hospital for treatment but died on the way.

The police have sent the bodies for post-mortem.

A similar incident had taken place in the village six months ago where a girl Sapna had lost her life. —PTI