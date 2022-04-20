3 Killed After Car Rams Into Stationary Truck In Bhadohi

Bhadohi: Three men were killed and as many injured when their car rammed into a stationary truck in Gopiganj area of Uttar Pradesh''s Bhadohi district, police said on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police Ram Badan Singh said the accident took place on Saturday night when Vikas Gautam (22), Golu (22), Deepu (23), Dilip (25), Pritam (30) and Twinkle (22), all residents of Varanasi, were going to Allahabad.

On their way to Allahabad, the speeding car collided with a truck near Lala Nagar toll plaza.

The SP said Golu and Deepu died on the spot, while Vikas succumbed to injuries while he was being take to a hospital in Varanasi. The remaining three were undergoing treatment, he added. —PTI