3 killed, 2 injured in car accident in Gautam Buddh Nagar

Gautam Buddh Nagar (UP): Three people were killed and two others seriously injured in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh''s Gautam Buddh Nagar West on Sunday, police said.

Police have recovered several cans of the beer from the car, which was totally wrecked.

The injured were admitted to a private hospital in a critical condition.

Superintendent of Police, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Rajeev Kumar said: "A Wagon-R car with five people was going from Patwari village towards Galaxy Apartments. As it was going on high speed, the driver lost control and the vehicle fell into a ditch. Of the five people, three people died on the spot."

The SP said that the condition of two other passengers was critical.

--IANS