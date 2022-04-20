3 kids drown in water-filled pit at brick klin in UP

Bahraich: Three children drowned in a pit dug at a brick klin in Naugaur village here, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday when Asif (10), Mohammad Shadab (9) and Shane Alam (9) had gone to graze goats and one of them went to take a bath in the water-filled pit, they said.

When he slipped into deep water, the two other kids tried to save him but they too fell in the pit and drowned, the police said.

The bodies of all the three were recovered with the help of the villagers. The police are probing the matter.

