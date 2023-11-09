    Menu
    Law & Judiciary

    3 judges appointed to SC; top court to now function with full strength of 34

    author-img
    Pankaj Sharma
    November9/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    The Supreme Court

    New Delhi: Three high court chief justices were on Thursday elevated to the Supreme Court and once they take oath, the top court will function with its full strength of 34 judges.

    Delhi High Court Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, Rajasthan High Court Chief Justice Augustine George Masih and Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Sandeep Mehta were appointed as top court judges.

    Their names were recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium on November 6.

    Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal announced their appointment on X.

    —PTI

    Categories :Law & JudiciaryTags :Supreme Court News Judicial System India Legal Updates Chief Justice Promotions Indian Judiciary Legal Affairs Collegium Recommendations
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in