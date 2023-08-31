    Menu
    3 Injured In LPG Cylinder Blast In Uttarakhand's Tehri

    Inam Ansari
    August31/ 2023
    LPG Cylinder Blast

    New Tehri: Three people, including a married couple, were injured in a village here on Thursday when an LPG cylinder exploded and caused a fire, police said.
    All three, Balbir Singh Negi (45), his wife Rina Devi (42) and their relative Abhishek Chauhan (19) have been admitted to the Boradi district hospital, Lambgaon police station SHO Mahipal Singh Rawat said.
    He added that the incident occurred in Kordi village of Tehri.
    The official said Negi's injuries are severe. —PTI

