3 Indian-Origin Scientists Elected Fellows Of UK Royal Society

London: Three Indian-origin scientists have been elected fellows of the Royal Society, Britain's independent fellowship of many of the world's most eminent scientists, for their "outstanding contributions to science".

Krishna Chatterjee from Cambridge University, Subhash Khot from New York University and Yadvinder Malhi from Oxford University are among 50 distinguished people from across the world elected as the 2017 cohort of fellows of the academy. Royal Society's first Indian-origin president, Nobel Prize-winning scientist Venki Ramakrishnan, welcomed the latest batch into the ranks of the society on Friday.

Mr Chatterjee has been recognised for his discoveries of genetic disorders of thyroid gland formation, regulation of hormone synthesis and hormone action, which have advanced the fundamental knowledge of the thyroid axis. Mr Khot is a theoretical computer scientist who is credited with providing insight into unresolved problems in the field of computational complexity. He is best known for his definition of the "Unique Games" problem, and leading the effort to understand its complexity. Mr Malhi is an ecosystem ecologist credited with advancing the understanding of the functioning of terrestrial ecosystems and how they are responding to the pressures of global change.