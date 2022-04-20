3 Indian officials in Islamabad declared persona non grata

Islamabad: Pakistan authorities on Tuesday declared three Indian High Commission officials, accused of spying, as persona non grata. The officials have left for home, media reported. Four other officials will leave for India via the Wagah Border on Tuesday, Geo News reported. Pakistan had ordered the expulsion of seven Indian High Commission officials on charges of spying, Geo reported. According to sources, the three officials, First Secretary commercial Anurag Singh, Vijay Kumar Varma and Mandhawan Nanda Kumar, left Islamabad Airport at 9 a.m. Diplomatic sources confirmed to Geo that initially they were expected to leave on Sunday, but due to incomplete documents their travel plans were delayed. Rajesh Kumar Agnihotri, Balbir Singh, Amardeep Singh Bhatti, Jiya Balin and Dharmendra Sodhi will leave by road, the daily said. � Pakistan accused the Indian officials of working for Indian intelligence agency RAW and Intelligence Bureau. Pakistan has earlier alleged that Indian diplomatic official Surjeet Singh who was recently expelled was also part of Balbir Singh's network, the report said. -IANS