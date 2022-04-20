3 in Hong Kong convicted over assaulting journalist

Kowloon: According to the court, Amy Pat was found guilty of three crimes including false imprisonment, assaulting and rioting, while Lai Yun-long and Ho Ka-lok were found guilty of two crimes, namely assaulting and rioting. The fourth defendant in the case, Wong Yat-ho, was acquitted on all charges, Xinhua news agency reported.

The judge also encouraged the public to read the judgement to understand more about the ruling.

Fu was tied up and beaten by the rioters during a violent incident at Hong Kong International Airport on August 13.

—IANS