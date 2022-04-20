3 held with elephant tusks, leopard skin in Odisha

Keonjhar: Special Task Force (STF) apprehended three persons and allegedly seized 2 elephant tusks and a leopard skin from them in Keonjhar on Sunday, an official statement said.

After receiving information about the trading of elephant tusks and leopard skin, the STF team conducted a raid near RTO Office, Keonjhar in which three accused namely Sekh Hasmati Alli, Chandrakant Dhal and Malaya Kumar Rout were apprehended. The former two are residents of Karanjia in Mayurbhanj district and the latter is from Janghira district of Keonjhar, it added.



"Two elephant tusks, one leopard skin and other incriminating articles were seized from their possession. The accused persons could not produce any valid authority in support of the possession of such elephant tusks and leopard skin, for which they have been arrested and will be forwarded to the Court," read the press note.

The seized elephant tusks and leopard skin will be sent to Wild Life Institute of India, Dehradun for chemical examination, the note read.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)