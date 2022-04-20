3 Held In Sajeti Minor Gang Rape Case

Kanpur: Three people were arrested four days after a complaint was filed by a minor girl in an alleged gang-rape case in Kanpur's Sajeti, police said.

"All three accused have been arrested. Two were arrested before, the third one nabbed today. Case registered under Sec 376 IPC and POCSO Act. We will file the charge sheet based on evidence in the court now," Senior Superintendent of Police Preetinder Singh said.

Earlier in the week, the father of the minor girl, died after being hit by a truck in Ghatampur a day after she lodged a police complaint. The minor's father was taken to a hospital where he died during treatment. —ANI