3 Held In Lucknow For Misusing Portal

Lucknow: Three persons were arrested by the Uttar Pradesh special task force here on Monday for allegedly misusing a portal, according a statement.

The STF sleuths got information that Yadunandan Yadav, who is posted as a ''fake'' teacher in Barabanki was tampering the Manav Sampada portal and was collecting money from people.

Manav Sampada application is a common application tool for personnel management activities like monitoring, planning, recruitment, posting, promotion, transfer, maintenance of service history etc.

Acting on a tip-off, the three were from Gomti Nagar in Lucknow.

Yadav said he was working as an assistant teacher in a primary school in Barabanki using a fake name. He also admitted that his wife was a teacher in a school in Barabanki using a fake name.

Yadav said he used the list provided in the public window of the portal to know the fake teachers and then used it to extort money from them.

Satyapal said he used to call up the teachers and tell them that Yadav was an official of the portal.

Another suspect, Pramod Kumar Yadav, was working at a primary school in Gorakhpur said he was called by Yadunandan Yadav and Satyapal. The two told him that his records would be corrected in lieu of some money and that his job would remain safe. The STF said a case had been registered against them. —PTI