    3 Held For Stealing 306 LPG Cylinders From Godown In Mathura

    April20/ 2022


    Mathura: The Mathura Police has recovered 306 LPG cylinders which were stolen from a godown here last month and arrested three people in connection with the matter, officials said on Thursday. Those arrested have been identified as Digambar Singh, owner of an Agra-based LPG agency, Veeri Singh Kushawah and Sohan Lal, they said.

    According to police, the accused had hatched a plan to steal 50 LPG cylinders. But on September 23, Lal, along with Kushawah, stole the entire lot of 306 LPG cylinders from the godown.

    —PTI

