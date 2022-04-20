3 held for Rs 20-lakh embezzlement from six ATMs

New Delhi: Three persons, including two cash van custodians, have been arrested on the charge of embezzlement of around Rs 20 lakh from six bank ATMs where they used to fill cash as employees of a private company, Delhi Police said on Wednesday.

Even as Rs 6.69 lakh of the embezzled money has been recovered, four more accused are on the run, police added.

Police said arrested accused Anurag Singh Rajawat and Virendra Singh decided to embezzle money after losing money in gambling. Their accomplice Rohit Agarawal, in whose bank account Rs 3.5 lakh was transferred, was also arrested.

A case was registered after a complaint at the Okhla Industrial Area police station that a shortage of Rs 20,07,300 was detected in six ATMs of ICICI Bank during an audit.

"During investigation, the duty rosters and company records of SIS Cash Service Private Limited were checked. It was found that staff Anurag and Virendra were on duty whenever cash was filled in these six ATMs. On August 20, both were arrested from their rented room in Tehkhand village in Delhi. They confessed to misappropriation of around Rs 20 lakh while filling cash in ATMs of ICICI Bank in the last month," said RP Meena, DCP, South-East Delhi.

Police said Rs 2.34 lakh was seized from Anurag's bank account and Rs 66,000 from Virendra's account.

"They planned the crime to earn easy money and live a lavish lifestyle. They had lost money in gambling also. In the last one month, they misappropriated around Rs 20 lakh from 6 ATMs. They distributed the amount equally," the officer said.

The accused gambled at their hometown Bhind in Madhya Pradesh, losing huge amounts in the process. They allegedly transferred money in multiple bank accounts of winners such as Rohit Agarwal, Ravi Prajapati, Surya Prakash, and Satender Singh Bhadoriya, police said.

Anurag had transferred Rs 3.50 lakh in the bank account of Rohit of Chhota Bazaar in Datia in Madhya Pradesh. Anurag had also transferred Rs. 9.90 lakh to Ravi Prajapati of Gwalior. His account details revealed that he had withdrawn Rs 1 lakh on the same day.

"Thereafter, Ravi transferred Rs 8.80 lakh to his employer Amrish Sharma's account. He further transferred Rs 8.80 lakh in another account. Amrish is a political activist in Bhind," Meena said.

"During the probe in Bhind and other places in Madhya Pradesh, Rs 3.69 lakh was seized. So far, Rs 6.69 lakh has been seized in the case. Ravi Prajapati, Vinay Jha, Amrish Sharma, and Satender Singh Bhadoriya are on the run," the DCP said. —IANS