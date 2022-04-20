3 held for human trafficking in UP, two women rescued

Sambhal: The Sambhal Police have busted a gang of human traffickers and arrested three persons while rescuing two women.

Sambhal Superintendent of Police (SP) Yamuna Prasad said that the members of the gang were arrested from the Bahjoi police station area while negotiating to sell the women.

He said the gang used to sell women for Rs 50,000 to Rs two lakh and was operating in many areas of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

Photographs of girls, audio and video tapes of conversations striking a deal have been recovered, the SP said.

Those arrested have been identified as Mohd Shanu, Vikas Sharma and Najma.

He said the efforts were on to arrest other members of the gang, operating in other parts of the state.

—IANS