3 held for abducting, gang raping UP woman

Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh): The Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested three men in connection with the alleged gang rape of a 25-year-old woman.

The three have been accused of gang raping the woman on March 22 after abducting her from her house.

The incident occurred in a village under the Mirzapur police station limits, the police said.

On March 22, the woman was allegedly abducted by the accused from the roof of her house after which they took turns to rape her.

Soon after, the victim escaped from their custody and reached her house.

Jalalabad Circle Officer (CO) Massa Singh said, "The incident came to light when the victim narrated her ordeal to her husband, when he returned from Delhi on Holi. Following this, a case of gang rape was registered on Friday."

The police detained the three accused on Saturday and the woman has been sent for medical examination.

--IANS