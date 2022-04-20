3 Held for 'Cruelly' Ferrying Over 3 Dozen Cattle on Truck in UP's Greater Noida

New Delhi: Over three dozen cattle being ferried in a truck were rescued and three people arrested for alleged cruelty against animals in Greater Noida on Monday, police said.

The truck, which bore a registration number of Haryana's Rewari district, was intercepted at the Eastern Peripheral Expressway in the Ecotech 1 police station area, the police said.

"The truck was intercepted following a tip-off from a Haryana-based person. When checked, 36 buffaloes and one bull were found on the truck being ferried in a cruel condition," a police spokesperson said.

Those held have been identified as Waseem Kaddoos from Rajasthan's Ajmer, Ruddar, who hails from Rajasthan's Bharatpur, and Mohammad Murtaza, a native of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir, the police said. An FIR has been lodged at the Ecotech 1 police station in connection with the case under provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, the police added.

—PTI