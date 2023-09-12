3 from tribal community killed in fresh violence in Manipur

Imphal: Three members of Manipur's tribal tribe were killed Tuesday morning in the Kangpokpi district by unidentified armed individuals, who officials believe to be members of outlawed terror organisations.

The incident happened in Kanggui, a tribally dominated area on the boundary of West Imphal and Kangpopki, between the villages of Ireng and Karam Vaiphei.

Officials reported that the three victims had set out from Ponlen in Kangpopki district and were travelling to Lemakong through the hill route when they were ambushed by the armed intruders at Ireng near Singhda dam and shot to death with automatic rifles.—Inputs from Agencies