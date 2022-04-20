3 from Kashmir, 2 from Punjab nabbed after Delhi gunfight

New Delhi: Five men with alleged links to banned outfits have been arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police from Shakarpur area here, police said on Monday.

"The group affiliation of the arrested men is yet to be ascertained," said P.S. Kushwah, DCP Special Cell.

Reports stated that the terrorists were arrested after an exchange of gunfire with Special Cell officers. Weapons and other incriminating materials have been recovered from their possession.

The police is ascertaining their intentions for presence in the capital amid already raging farmer agitation at the city borders.

The Special Cell team has started the interrogations.

—IANS