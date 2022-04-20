3 FIRs Registered, Akhilesh Yadav's Daughter Joins In Hussainabad Protest

Lucknow: Even as the anti Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC) protest continued for the fifth consecutive day on Tuesday at the historical Hussainabad clock tower here, the Lucknow police has registered 3 FIRs against the agitating women late Monday night, on the eve of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah's pro-CAA rally in the state capital.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav's daughter Tina has reportedly joined the agitation on Sunday evening for some time. A social media viral photo shows that Tina with her friend at the agitation venue, which was said to be on Sunday.

Similarly on Monday night, several Congress leaders, including its spokesperson Surendra Rajput too, went to the venue and spoke to the agitating women.

A TV report showing videos also said the agitating women were enjoying delicious Biryani from a famous joint at the venue on Monday night.

On the other hand, BJP has blamed the opposition parties for raking up the anti-CAA protest in Lucknow and other parts of the state.

BJP general secretary Vijay Bahadur Pathak in a statement here on Tuesday said that the opposition parties are trying to destablise the country by supporting an illegal protest against the CAA.

"Why is the opposition trying to cover itself from behind these Muslim women and not coming to the fore. If they are opposing the CAA, then they should come in the front and make their faces clear before the people," he stated.

"On one hand, the opposition is claiming that it is the protest by common people but now it has been disclosed that Congress and SP are behind this protest, which proves their ugly face," he stated. The Lucknow Police on Monday night registered three FIRs against the women protesting against the amended citizenship law at the clock tower in Old Lucknow.

Daughters of noted poet Munawwar Rana — Sumaiya Rana and Fauzia Rana — along with over 100 unidentified women were booked for violating Section 144 of CrPC, instigating people and using assault or criminal force to deter public servant.

The protests against the law also reached other parts of the state capital and around 15 women sat on a dharna near a 'Dargah' in Ujariaon under Gomti Nagar Police station on Monday night.

However, a police team rushed to the protest venue and asked the women to leave, informing them about Section 144 being imposed in the city. The protest at Ghanta Ghar, which started on Friday evening, continued on Tuesday morning with the crowd swelling up despite the freezing winter.

The child rights panel is also monitoring the protest amid reports of children being involved in the protest.

Member of the child rights commission, Shuchita Chaturvedi, said: ''There were several reports of children being present in the protest and that women were bringing along their kids to the protest. Many reports also suggested that children were made to chant slogans against CAA and NRC, which is a violation of Juvenile Justice Act.''

Heavy police presence, however, was no deterrent to the women carrying the Tricolour at Ghanta Ghar. The anti-CAA and anti-NRC protests also continued for the eighth day at Mansoor Ali Park in Roshan Bagh area of Prayagraj too. UNI



