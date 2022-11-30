3 ex-AAP legislators join BJP ahead of MCD polls

New Delhi: Three former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators here on Tuesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections scheduled to be held on December 4.

Surendra Singh, Raju Dingan and Chaudhary Fateh Singh -- the former AAP MLAs, joined the saffron party in presence of Delhi unit BJP president Adesh Gupta, party spokesperson Sambit Patra and former Delhi BJP president Vijay Goel.

During their stay in the AAP, Surender Singh (Commando) was an MLA from Delhi Cantt, Raju Dhingan a legislator from Trilokpuri constituency, and Chaudhary Fateh Singh had represented Gokalpur.

Welcoming them to the "BJP family", Adesh Gupta said: "The leaders who have joined the BJP today are fed up with the dual character of the AAP... there is a huge difference between words and action. The joining of these former AAP leaders will give a lot of strength (to the BJP)."

"For BJP, country is first and self is last, due to which serving the nation is the religion of BJP workers," he added.

"Today, the AAP is immersed in the mire of corruption. It is talking many things about the MCD elections but the reality is that today, its own workers are not supporting them. The proof of AAP's corruption is that three of their former leaders have joined the BJP family," Sambit Patra said.

Surender Singh, on the occasion, said: "Before coming to power, Arvind Kejriwal kept fighting against corruption and kept telling everyone that whoever does corruption, he will be put in jail. But today, Kejriwal should tell whom he has put in jail in eight years."

Singh, a retired army personnel, further said: "Questioning the surgical strike shows the mentality of Kejriwal. His work is only on paper whereas the ground reality is completely different. There is not a single candidate (in MCD polls) from whom he has not taken money."

—IANS