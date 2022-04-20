3 Deaths, 7 New Cases Take Agra Corona Tally To 882

Agra: With three more deaths reported till late Thursday evening, COVID-19 has taken 38 lives in Agra so far. The total number of the corona patients in the district is now 882, with seven new cases added till Thursday night.

District Magistrate P. N. Singh said 774 patients had recovered and were discharged from the hospitals. A total of 12,772 samples has been taken and the city now has 38 containment zones, he said.

In the two jails located in the city, so far 1,900 inmates had been screened.

In Firozabad, the recent uptrend continued with seven new cases added, bringing the district''s tally to 238. Meanwhile, the district administration has begun extensive deliberations with the market associations and public representatives to give a final shape to the post-lockdown plan for easing restrictions. --IANS