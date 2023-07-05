    Menu
    States & UTs

    3 Dead In Two Separate Accidents In Uttarakhand

    author-img
    Inam Ansari
    July5/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Separate Accidents

    Uttarkashi: The mother-son duo died in Uttarkashi district on Wednesday morning when their car fell into a 500-metre-deep gorge near Morgi bend in the Chinyalisaur area, it said.
    The deceased were identified as Pawana Devi (48) and Vikas Singh (22). Another son of the woman was severely injured in the accident and has been admitted to a community health centre, the centre said.
    The other accident occurred on the Khirmande-Seraghat motor road in Pithoragarh district on Tuesday evening when a car fell into a gorge. One person died and another was severely injured, it said. —PTI 

    Categories :States & UTsTags :Uttarakhand Accidents Separate
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in