3 days after marriage, UP woman hospitalised following torture

Badaun (Uttar Pradesh): A newly-wed woman, hospitalized with critical injuries, has alleged that she was gangraped by her husband and two brothers-in-law and brutally tortured by other members of his family over demands for dowry.





All these incidents took place within three days of her marriage.





According to the police, the husband has been arrested and cases have been filed against seven persons.





The 20-year-old woman alleged that she was sexually assaulted, her private parts burnt and she was also tortured with a stick.





She further claimed that there were attempts to make her drink a cold drink laced with poison.





On receiving the information, the woman's father reached her house with a police team and got her admitted to the hospital.





According to the complaint filed at the Zarifnagar police station, the woman from Kotwali Sahaswan area was married to a resident of Usmanpur locality in Zarifnagar on June 22.





Badaun Senior Superintendent of Police, Sankalp Sharma, said that further action in the case will be taken based on investigation and medical examination of the woman.





--IANS



