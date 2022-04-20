3 Criminals Nabbed In Two Encounters In Western UP

Shamli/Muzaffarnagar: Three dreaded criminals were arrested and huge quantity of firearms seized after encounters in Shamli and Muzaffarnagar districts today. A report from Shamli said two criminals were arrested after an encounter with police in Kandhla area this morning. Police said during the encounter, three policemen, including a Sub-Inspector, were injured in the firing by the criminals at Hamajpur jungles. The criminals arrested were identified as Vipul Khuni, on whom the UP government had announced a reward of Rs 50,000 along with his accomplice Sattu. Four pistols and huge quantity of cartridges were recovered from the possession of the criminals. There are over 100 cases of murder, kidnapping and other crime pending against Vipul in Shamli and other nearby districts. Meanwhile, in similar encounter in Nai Mandi Kotwali area of Muzaffarnagar district this morning, one criminal was arrested after he got injured in the police firing. Police said one of the criminal opened fire at the police when he was asked to stop his vehicle for checking this morning. Later, police too opened fire in which the criminal identified as Akash was injured. However, two of his accomplices managed to escape. Sources said that the injured criminal, who has been admitted to the hospital, was involved in a Rs 10 lakh loot in the district recently . UNI