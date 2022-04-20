3 COVID-19 patients die, 37 test positive in Uttarakhand

Dehradun: Uttarakhand reported three more deaths of COVID-19 patients and 37 fresh cases, taking the tally in the state to 1,692, officials said on Friday.

A 56-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman died at AIIMS Rishikesh on Thursday and a 70-year-old man at the Doon Medical College in Dehradun on Friday.

So far, 19 coronavirus patients have died and 895 have been discharged after recovery.

However, government officials said some of the deaths were not due to the infection but other ailments they suffered from.

On Friday, Dehradun district reported the maximum 15 new cases followed by Rudraprayag seven, Haridwar six, Udham Singh Nagar five, Chamoli three and Tehri one, a state health department bulletin said.



















