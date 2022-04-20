3 Cousins Held For Triple Murder In UP

Banda: Three persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of a police constable, his mother and sister in the Chamraudi area in Banda district.

The accused are cousins of the victims.

Banda Superintendent of Police (SP) S.S. Meena said the incident took place around midnight on Friday and the victims were brutally attacked with axes, sticks and batons.

The motive behind the crime was a minor dispute over throwing of food waste in a drain.

The deceased constable, Abhishek Verma, was posted in Prayagraj. His mother Rama Devi, 50, and sister Nisha, 22, lived on the road near Chamraudi crossing area of the district. "Late, on Friday night, Abhishek got into a dispute with his cousins over throwing of food waste in a drain in front of their house. A few hours later, the accused attacked Abhishek, his mother and sister with axes and sticks. All three died on spot," said the police official. The SP further said, "Three people have been arrested in this case and further investigations are on." —IANS