3 Cops Suspended For Laxity In Duty Following Spurious Liquor Deaths

Firozabad: Three policemen, including an SHO, have been suspended for laxity in duty following the death of three people allegedly after consuming spurious liquor in Firozabad district in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.

Khairgarh station house officer (SHO) Mustaqim Ali, sub-inspector Vijendra Singh and constable Sanjeev Kumar have been suspended for laxity in duty and a departmental inquiry has been ordered against them, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rajesh Kumar said. Navi Chand (30), Sanjay Yadav (32) and Awadhesh (34) died on Tuesday. They had consumed liquor on Monday evening after which their condition started deteriorating, Kumar said earlier.

District Magistrate Chandra Vijay Singh had said on Tuesday that the matter was being probed by the sub-divisional magistrate and the excise department had also been roped in. —PTI