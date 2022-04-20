3 Booked In UP For Attempted Murder Over Celebratory Firings

Pratapgarh: Two cases of attempted murder have been registered against three persons at the Kotwali police station after two video clips of celebratory firings went viral on the social media on Thursday, police said.

Though its was not clear where exactly the incidents took place, the Pratapgarh police registered two FIRs under Sections 307 (murder attempt) and 286 (negligent conduct concerning explosive substance) of the IPC on the basis of video evidence.

Pratapgarh SP Anurag Arya said that police officials concerned had been instructed to ensure the arrest of all three accused, adding that they were trying to obtain details on the two incidents.

The SP said that police would seize the weapons of the offenders and get their arms licences cancelled.

In the first case, one Prince Singh of Awas Vikas Colony was booked for celebratory firing from his licensed pistol and a rifle without permission. In the second case, brothers Aman Singh and Guddu Singh of Sadar Bazar area were booked for celebratory firing. Their acts caused discomfort and brief confusion among residents in that area, the FIR said. —IANS