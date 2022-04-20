3 booked for celebratory firing in UP's Pratapgarh

Pratapgarh: Police here booked three people in connection with alleged incidents of celebratory firing at two places in the city.

Purported videos of the incidents had surfaced on social media after which the action was taken, according to police.

Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya on Wednesday said in one of the videos Prince Singh of Awas Vikas Colony was seen involved in celebratory firing using a pistol and then a rifle.

In the second video, Aman Singh and Guddu Singh were seen firing with a rifle.

Taking cognisance of both incidents, a case has been registered against the three persons under various sections of the IPC, police said.

—PTI