    3 Bangladeshi tourists killed in Srinagar houseboat blaze

    Pankaj Sharma
    November11/ 2023
    Houseboat fire in Srinagar Dal Lake

    Srinagar: Three tourists from Bangladesh were killed in an overnight houseboat fire in Srinagar's Dal Lake.

    Authorities had earlier said that the blaze was brought under control and there were no reports of any casualty.

    However, official sources said later that bodies of three Bangladeshi tourists were recovered from the Dal lake after five houseboats were gutted in the overnight blaze.

    Reports said the tourists were staying at the ‘Safena’ houseboat on Dal Lake, which was completely destroyed in the fire along with four other houseboats.

    The authorities said the exact cause of fire is being ascertained. 

    —IANS

