3 B'desh airport runways to be renovated

Dhaka: The Bangladesh government has approved plans to renovate runways at the Jessore, Syedpur and Rajshahi airports to ensure safe landings, it was reported.

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council on Tuesday approved a Tk 5.66 billion project to overlay thicker asphalt concrete on the runways at the Jessore Airport, Syedpur Airport and Rajshahi's Shah Makhdum Airport, reports bdnews24.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presided over a virtual meeting of the ECNEC, Planning Division Secretary Md Asadul Islam said.

Asadul said the plans include the modernisation of the airfield ground lighting and improving the drainage system of the runways, while each of them will be equipped with modern fire trucks.

Hasina instructed airport authorities to set up sufficient lighting for night-time flights.

The renovation work will kick off from January 2021 and is scheduled to be completed in June 2023.

—IANS