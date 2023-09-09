3 arrested in Delhi for stabbing man over dispute

New Delhi: Three people were arrested in Delhi on Saturday in connection with stabbing a man following a dispute, a police official said.

According to the official, the Nabi Karim police station received a PCR call at around 2.45 a.m. regarding a stabbing incident in the Prem Nagar area.

A police team rushed to the spot and shifted the 30-year-old injured victim, Deepak, to thehospital.

“On enquiry, the identity of the injured was established as Deepak, a resident of Multani Dhanda. Deepak is ‘Bad Character’ of Paharganj police station. It further emerged that he was attacked by three persons (his friend and associates) which resulted in an injury on his thigh,” the police official said.

The accused identified as Vishal (31), Himanshu (29), and Ritik (23) were arrested and the weapon of offence has also been recovered.

“Ritik and Deepak were friends but a few days back they had a dispute between them and consequent to that Ritik attacked Deepak along with his associates to teach Deepak a lesson,” said the official.

“Deepak had moved to Nabi Karim a few days ago and was living with one Pooja. Deepak is already married and Pooja has also claimed that she had married Deepak five days ago.”

—IANS