    3 Arrested In Case Of Triple Murder In Basti

    April20/ 2022


    Basti: Police arrested three people on Sunday in connection with a case of triple murder in Basti district in Uttar Pradesh.

    Police said potato trader Mohammad Aslam was travelling in a truck on the national highway-28 on Saturday when he was killed along with the driver and the helper.

    The assailants also looted Rs 6 lakh.

    Inspector General of Police (Basti Range) Anil Kumar Rai said police swung into action soon after a complaint was lodged at Chhavni police station and arrested the accused -- identified as Ajeet Singh, Arun Kumar Yadav and Sheel Kumar Maurya.

    The truck driver and helper were identified as Rajkumar Gautam and Sonu Maurya. —PTI

