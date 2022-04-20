3 Arrested In Case Of Triple Murder In Basti

Basti: Police arrested three people on Sunday in connection with a case of triple murder in Basti district in Uttar Pradesh.

Police said potato trader Mohammad Aslam was travelling in a truck on the national highway-28 on Saturday when he was killed along with the driver and the helper.

The assailants also looted Rs 6 lakh.

Inspector General of Police (Basti Range) Anil Kumar Rai said police swung into action soon after a complaint was lodged at Chhavni police station and arrested the accused -- identified as Ajeet Singh, Arun Kumar Yadav and Sheel Kumar Maurya.

The truck driver and helper were identified as Rajkumar Gautam and Sonu Maurya. —PTI