3 Nigerians arrested in Delhi for drug supplying

New Delhi (The Hawk): Three Nigerian nationals who were peddling drugs in the nation's capital have been detained by the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police.

The suspects have been named as Uche, Emeka Dominic alias Abugo, and Obioha Nicholas Chukwuma aka Chibuike.

A tip-off about a drug dealer was received, according to Ravindra Singh Yadav, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime), and as a result, a trap was set and Uche was captured.

The official reported: "The police crew found 550 grammes of methaqualone during frisking. As a result, a case was filed at the Crime Branch police station under Section 21 of the NDPS Act, and an investigation was launched.

Uche revealed information on Obioha, and he was also apprehended in Krishna Park, close to Tilak Nagar, he continued. Obioha admitted to the police that he had bought the drug from Abugo, a resident of the Krishna Park neighbourhood, while he was being held.

A police team located and apprehended Abugo, and 1.025 kg of heroin were found in his hands, the official reported.

All three of the accused entered India on business or tourism visas, but they did not leave the country when those visas expired.

They were residing in India illegally. The official stated that all three accused parties' passports had also been found.

(Inputs from Agencies)