3 LeT terrorists slain in Shopian, Kashmir

Srinagar (The Hawk): Officials said on Tuesday that three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Shopian region of South Kashmir.

"Two of the three local terrorists who were killed were identified as Lateef Lone of Shopian, who killed a Kashmiri Pandit named Purana Krishna Bhat, and Umer Nazir of Anantnag, who killed a Nepalese man named Till Bahadur Thapa. two pistols and one AK-47 were found, "Vijay Kumar, Additional Director General of Police for the Kashmir zone, was quoted by the J&K Police.

After receiving an information that there were terrorists in the Munjh Marg area, a joint team of police and security officers began their confrontation.

Terrorists began fire after the area had been blocked off, prompting a response from the security forces.

(Inputs from Agencies)