3 AAP leaders' phones, including MLA, stolen during roadshow

New Delhi (The Hawk): Prior to the upcoming elections for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), scheduled for December 4, the cellphones of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Akhileshpati Tripathi and two other AAP leaders were taken during a roadshow of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the Malka Ganj neighbourhood on Wednesday.

After Tripathi and two other AAP leaders reported having their cellphones stolen to the police on Wednesday night, the matter was made public.

"Akhileshpati Tripathi, the secretary of AAP MLA Somnath Bharti, and AAP leader Guddi Devi have all reported having their cell phones taken. An investigation has been opened into the situation "stated Deputy Commissioner of Police Sagar Singh Kalsi (North).

Before the MCD elections on December 4, Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal led a roadshow from the Malka Ganj Chowk near Kamla Nagar to Ghanta Ghar Chowk where he addressed a Jan Sabha. This was an unparalleled show of strength for the party.

