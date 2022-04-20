2nd US Congressional staffer infected with COVID-19

Washington: A staff member in the US House Representative David Schweikert''s Washington D.C. office has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a media report said.

The staff member is resting "comfortably at home and following guidance from local health officials", Xinhua news agency quoted a report by the Hill news portal on Sunday citing a statement by Schweikert''s office as saying.

The Congressman said his Washington D.C. office will be closed with staff members working remotely until further notice.

On March 11, Senator Maria Cantwell said a member of her D.C. office tested positive for coronavirus.

Her announcement marked the first known instance of a congressional staffer getting the virus.

Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced restrictions on restaurants and bars on Sunday, capping gatherings at such places to no more than 250 people and suspending bar seating and service to standing patrons.

She already declared a state of emergency in the capital on March 11.

A total of 16 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Washington D.C. as of Saturday.

As of Sunday, the US has recorded 3,155 with 62 deaths.

--IANS