2nd UP corona death in Meerut

Meerut: The second coronavirus patient died on Wednesday in Meerut medical college. His son-in-law is also admitted in the same hospital with Covid-19 infection. Both of them had been on ventilator since the past two days.

The father-in-law, aged 72, had apparently got the infection from his son-in-law who had come to Meerut form Amravati in Maharashtra. Sixteen members of the same family have also tested positive for Covid-19 and are under medical observation.

The chief medical officer and other senior officials had also visited the hospital to take stock of the arrangements.

Though the government spokesman confirmed the death, he parried questions about the doctors and other medical staff, attending on the patients, being quarantined.

This is the second coronavirus death in Uttar Pradesh.

The first case was reported form Gorakhpur where a youth from Basti died on Monday evening in the BRD hospital. His sample report confirmed him as corona positive on Wednesday.

