2nd Test: Cook wants England to eye series win against Kiwis for Ashes lift

Leeds, England: Captain Alastair Cook wants his England team to mark the appointment of new coach Trevor Bayliss by completing a series win against New Zealand with victory in the second test starting at Headingley on Friday. Cook, who scored a meticulous second innings century as England won the first test at Lord`s, welcomed the appointment of Australian Bayliss ahead of the Ashes test series against his compatriots. "Andrew (Strauss, England`s director of cricket) obviously decided to get the best man for the job," Cook told reporters on Thursday. "To coach England is a huge role and Trevor`s experienced in all forms of the game and, everywhere he`s gone, he`s been successful." Reflecting on England`s entertaining first test triumph, he said: "It was a `fantastic` week at Lord`s. It was a great test match to watch and both sides played really well. We get great support here at Headingley and I`m glad there`s a rush for tickets. "It was a rocky couple of weeks for England, off the field, and we`re still in limbo until Trevor turns up. The way Paul (Farbrace, interim coach) has taken the side, he`s done a fantastic job. "The challenge for us, (as) players now, is can we back up a great performance in the last three days of that test match and try to win the series..." Looking further ahead to Bayliss`s arrival next month, Cook added: "His one day record is very good as well so it`ll be very interesting to hear his ideas on that side. "I don`t really know him that well, but I played against his Sri Lankan team. "Everyone I`ve spoken to about him has spoken very highly of him. It`s a great coup to have him and the guys are looking forward to him turning up." Reuters