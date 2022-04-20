2nd phase: Tepid response to vaccination drive on Day 1 in Agra

Agra: The response to the Covid-19 vaccination drive in Agra remained below the targetted mark with only 52 per cent of the health workers getting the jab on the first day of the second phase on Friday.

According to the district officials, only 1,907 health workers got themselves vaccinated out of the designated beneficiaries of 3,692.

However, in the first phase of the inoculation drive across the district, 61 per cent beneficiaries were administered the vaccine shots.

The first day of the second phase witnessed several doctors of private nursing homes getting the jab.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) R.C. Pandey said that inclement weather wreaked havoc in the district, forcing a high footfall reluctancy for the inoculation drive.

Meanwhile, Agra has reported three fresh Covid cases, pushing the tally to 10,455, even as 171 fatalities were registered across the district in the past 24 hours, officials added on Saturday.



—IANS