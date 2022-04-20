2nd phase of polling in Bengal to decide fate of Mamata, Suvendu

Kolkata: The fate of several other prominent names will be decided in the second phase, which include the names of celebrities, former police officers and seasoned politicians.

One of the most high profile Assembly constituencies in the state is Nandigram, where Trinamool supremo Banerjee is locking horns with BJP candidate Adhikari.

All eyes are on Nandigram ever since Banerjee had announced her candidature from there. Nandigram is considered to be a bastion of Trinamool and the Adhikari family, which has influence in nearby over two dozen seats. Banerjee has been camping at Nandigram for the last three days and will remain in the constituency till the voting day.

On the last day of campaigning on Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held roadshows in Nandigram and Debra, while Banerjee also held a padyatra in her constituency. While Adhikari has been accusing Banerjee of indulging in appeasement politics, Banerjee has alleged that the BJP is terrorising the voters by deploying police from the states ruled by the saffron party.

Another key seat is Debra from where two former IPS officers -- Humayun Kabir (Trinamool) and Bharati Ghosh (BJP) -- are trying their luck against each other.

From the Moyna Assembly seat, former India cricketer Ashok Dinda is contesting on a BJP ticket.

Actor and Trinamool candidate Sayantika Banerjee is trying her luck from Bankura against BJP's Niladri Sekhar Dana. From Kharagpur Sadar, that was once represented by West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh, Hiranmay Chattopadhyay is contesting on a saffron party ticket. Ghosh had won from Kharagpur Sadar in 2016 but the BJP lost it in the bypoll after the state BJP chief was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2019.

In the Sagar Assembly constituency, Trinamool MLA Bamkim Chandra Hazra is trying his luck against BJP's Bikash Chandra Kamila.

For the second phase of polling on April 1, about 171 candidates are in the fray in 30 Assembly constituencies spread over four districts -- East and West Medinipur, Bankura and South 24 Parganas.

—IANS



