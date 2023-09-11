2nd ODI: Livingstone props up England in 79-run win in rain-truncated match

Southampton: Reduced to 8/3 in the fifth over, World Champions England came roaring back to post a decent total and then bowl out New Zealand for 147 to win by 79 runs the rain-truncated second One-day International at the Rose Bowl here on Sunday.

All-rounder Liam Livingstone hammered an unbeaten 95 off 78 balls and shared a 112-run partnership with fellow white-ball expert Sam Curran (42) as England reached a respectable total of 226/7 in 34 overs.

The hosts continued with the momentum with the ball too as they kept New Zealand under pressure, claiming the last five wickets for 28 runs to bundle them out for 147 and seal a 79-run win and level the four-match series 1-1.

With rain reducing the match to a 34-overs-each affair, England landed into trouble straight away after being inserted in by New Zealand captain Tom Latham on winning the toss.

The hosts lost Jonny Bairstow (6), Harry Joe Root (0) and Ben Stokes (1) to the pace and guile of seasoned Trent Boult, who returned to the squad after a break and soon rattled England. And when in-form young star Harry Brook (2) was caught by Allen off Matt Henry, England were in dire straits at 28/4.

Skipper Jos Buttler scored a 25-ball 30 but was castled by Mitchell Santner, making it 55/5. And when Moeen Ali was sent back to the pavilion for 33, the hosts were 103/8 in the 21st over.

Livingstone and Curran came together for their vital partnership and turned things around for England.

Livingstone hammered nine boundaries and one six in his 78-ball unbeaten 95 and with Curran blasting a 35-ball 42, England raced to 215/6 when Curan was sent packing by Tim Southee.

Livingstone, who completed his fifty off 47 balls, survived a DRS review by New Zealand in the 28th over and helped England reach a defendable total.

In their reply, New Zealand lost opener Finn Allen for zero, bowled by David Willey off the second ball of the innings and though Devon Conway and Will Young took them to 49 in the ninth over, they continued to lose wickets at regular intervals.

Daryl Mitchell scored 57 off 52 balls to attempt a rescue act but he lacked support from his players who succumbed to England’s disciplined attack. For England, pacers David Willey (3-34) and

Reece Topley (3-27) were the top wicket-taker.

Brief scores:

England 226/7 in 34 overs (Liam Livingstone 95 not out; Sam Curran 42, Moeen Ali 33; Boult 337, Tim Southee 2-65) beat New Zealand 147 all out in 26.5 overs (Daryl Mitchell 57, Will Young 33; David Willey 3-34, Reece Topley 3-27) by 79 runs.

