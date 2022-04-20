2nd Int'l Conference Held By Panjab Varsity Chandigarh At Hyatt Regency Elsevier's Scopus Indexed ICAMSE2021

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Panjab University successfully organized the 2nd International Conference on Aspects of Materials Science and Engineering 2021 in Hybrid Mode at Hyatt Regency Chandigarh on 05th and 06th March 2021. Coordinators Dr. Shankar Sehgal and Dr. Parveen Goyal informed that 250 delegates from more than 20 countires participated in this conference. While most of the participants used Online method, some also preferred to attend the conference Offline at Conference Venue. Dr. T. S. Sudarshan, President and CEO of Materials Modifications Inc. USA was the Chief Guest in this conference and he motivated the audience to solve materials science and engineering related problems by developing new technologies and products. PU Registrar CA Vikram Nayyar, DUI Prof. V. R. Sinha, Dean Research Prof. Rajesh Gill, Director UIET Prof. J.K. Goswamy, Prof. Renu Vig, Prof. Navdeep Goyal were among the dignitaries present during the conference.