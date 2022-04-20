2nd black box confirms pilot's plot

Paris: Information from the second black box found in the wreckage of the Germanwings flight that crashed in the French Alps confirms that the co-pilot acted deliberately and even accelerated as the doomed plane descended. �A first reading shows that the pilot in the cockpit used the automatic pilot to descend the plane towards an altitude of 100 feet,� said the French BEA crash investigation office. �Then, several times during the descent, the pilot changed the automatic pilot settings to increase the aircraft�s speed,� added the investigators. The latest information appeared to confirm the theory that co-pilot Andreas Lubitz deliberately smashed the plane into the mountains, killing all 150 people on board. Authorities found the second black box, which contains technical flight data, on Thursday after a gruelling 10-day search in the difficult mountain terrain. The box, found blackened by the fireball and buried deep in mountain scree, was transported to Paris late on Thursday and specialist investigators began to analyse the data immediately.