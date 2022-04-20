2G case: A Raja says CBI failed to establish bribe charges against him

Salem: Former Telecom Minister A Raja, an accused in the spectrum scam, has claimed that the CBI has failed to establish charges of bribe taking or any wrong doing in the case against him. Addressing a public meeting at Suramangalam near here last night, Raja claimed he was innocent and there was no evidence against him in the alleged irregularities in allocation of 2G spectrum. The CBI could not find any unaccounted money, he said, adding "I will come out from the case successfully". He said when he took charge as telecom minister during UPA rule, the total mobile phone connections in the country were low but it subsequently increased many folds. The charges at that time was one rupee per call and now it was very less. He alleged that the AIADMK has failed to implement its poll promises. "Certainly DMK will come to power in the 2016 assembly polls", he said. PTI