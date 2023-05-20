29th Annual General Meeting Of Indian Council Of Forestry Research And Education Society, Dehradun

Dehradun (The Hawk): The 29th Annual General Meeting of Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE), an autonomous Council under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF& CC), Government of India was held on 20.05.2023 at Forest Research Institute, Dehradun. The meeting was presided over by Shri Bhupender Yadav, Hon'ble Minister, Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India who is also the President of ICFRE Society. The Hon'ble Minister was welcomed by Shri Arun Singh Rawat, Director General, ICFRE and Member Secretary of the ICFRE Society.The meeting was attended by Shri C.P. Goyal IFS, DGF and SS and vice Chairman of BoG of ICFRE; senior officers from MoEFCC, New Delhi and other esteemed members of the ICFRE Society representing various state governments, educational institutions, scientific organization and officers and scientists from ICFRE, Dehradun. As per the agenda, Annual Report of ICFRE for the year 2021-22 was presented along with Annual Audited Account of the year in the AGM. The Annual Report for the year 2021-22is a brief account of research, education and extension activities performed in various sectors of forestry, environment and climate change during the year.

At this occasion, the Hon'ble Minister dedicated Digitized database of National Forest Insect Collection (NFIC) to the nation. He also released the some important publications and technologies of ICFRE like technology for manufacturing Plywood panels using Waste Plastic as a Binding Agent and A report on Soil Health Card under different forest vegetations.