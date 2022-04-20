294 Fresh Cases Detected As U'khand Shows Declining Trend Of Daily Spike, 20 Die

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 55,641 on Tuesday as 294 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 47,971 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 6,576. The state's toll rose to 782 as twenty more people succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 312. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 665. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has slightly gone up to 86.22 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 72 fresh cases, whereas U S Nagar, Uttarkashi, Pauri Garhwal, Haridwar, Chamoli and Tehri Garhwal followed with 38, 35, 26, 22, 21 and 21 cases respectively. That apart, 17 cases were detected in Nainital, 14 Pithoragarh, 12 Almora, 9 Bageshwar, 4 Champawat and 3 in Rudraprayag.

