29,050 New Voters In Uttarakhand, Total Count At 78,32,412

Dehradun: The total number of voters in Uttarakhand increased to 78,32,412 after 29,050 new voters were registered in the state during the last nine months, according to an official statement on Wednesday.

Out of 29,050 fresh voters, 24,414 voters were registered in the plain districts of the state. It accounted for more than 84 per cent of the new voters.

The state's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Sowjanya, said that the initial voter list has been prepared with January 1, 2021, as the baseline.

"Last time the voter list was released on February 7, 2020. This time, within nine months, 29,050 voters have increased. Of these, more than 84 per cent hail from Dehradun, Haridwar, Udhamsinghnagar, and Nainital districts. Amongst these, a maximum of 8,602 voters were added in Haridwar, 6,539 in Udham Singh Nagar, 2,916 in Nainital, and 6,357 in Dehradun," Sowjanya said.

It is clear from these figures that migration from the nine hill districts (Tehri Garhwal, Bageshwar, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Pithoragarh, Almora, Champawat, Pauri Garhwal) of Uttarakhand has not stopped and it is increasing the population in the plain districts. "In nine hill districts except for Almora, the number of voters in any district did not reach four digits and only 49 voters increased in Rudraprayag district," the CEO added. —ANI