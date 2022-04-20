290,000 Rohingyas Fled To Bangladesh In Last 2 Weeks: UN

Dhaka: Some 290,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled to Bangladesh to escape the ongoing violence in Myanmar's Rakhine state since August 25, the UN office here said on Saturday.

In a report, the Inter Sector Coordination Group said a majority of the new migrants, some 143,000, were staying in temporary settlements and existing camps, while around 90,000 are being hosted by local communities, reports Efe news.

The remaining 56,000 have been housed in makeshift settlements, while a significant number have been camping on the side of the road that connects Ukhia with Teknaf, the southwestern border areas of Bangladesh where almost all the new arrivals have been concentrated.

"Sectors have prepared a preliminary response plan with a requirement of USD 77,100,000 to deliver urgent, life-saving assistance to 300,000 new arrivals," said the Group which also insisted on the immediate need for food.

The violence erupted following an attack by a Rohingya insurgent group on police and military posts in Rakhine, leading to a violent offensive by the Myanmar army.

According to official figures, the death toll has exceeded 400. Indiscriminate firing at local communities and torching of entire villages and other human rights violations were also reported.

Late last year, more than 80,000 Rohingyas had crossed over to Bangladesh to escape an aggressive military offensive in the region after an insurgent attack on border posts.

Before the crisis erupted, between 300,000 and 500,000 Rohingyas have been living in Bangladesh, out of whom only 32,000 enjoyed refugee status.